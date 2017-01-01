Weather
Local News — More News
- Woman Faces TennCare Fraud Charge for Third Time
A Cannon County woman is charged for the third time with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using the state’s healthcare insurance program for payment. The Office of I...
- WCHS Basketball
Cookeville swept Warren County Tuesday night in a district doubleheader at Cookeville High School. The girls game remained close until the final minute when the Lady Cavs we...
- Teen Shot and Killed
A Warren County teenager was shot and killed early Tuesday during an apparent altercation with a person in Cannon County. Local authorities say 17 year old Scout Sullivan di...
- TDOT Sign Contest
Tennessee motorists can try their hand at coming up with a winning safety message for the overhead message signs on the state interstate highways. The state Department of ...
ABC News
National News
- Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison
iStock/Thinkstock(DOVER, Del.) -- A hostage situation is ongoing at a Delaware prison Wednesday, according to a Delaware Department of Corrections official.The isolated incide...
- Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman to Remain in Custody
Facebook(SAN FRANCISCO) -- Noor Salman, the jailed widow of Orlando, Florida nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, will remain in custody and undergo a psychological evaluation, a jud...
- Pa. Restaurant Owner Mysteriously Missing for Nearly One Week
Courtesy Old Forge Police Dept.(OLD FORGE, Pa.) -- Officials in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, are investigating the mysterious disappearance of Robert Baron, 58, a local re...
- The Supreme Court: Facts to Know About the Highest Court in the Land
iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- With all eyes on the United States Supreme Court because of President Trump's announcement of his nominee to fill the seat of the late Justice...
More National News... |
Political News |
World News
Business News | Entertainment News | Health News