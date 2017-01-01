SEACH LOCAL NEWS


Local News  —  More News

  • Haslam Seeks "Comfort Level" with Lawmakers
    With just over three weeks remaining until he presents his annual Tennessee spending plan to lawmakers, Gov. Bill Haslam is still trying to find what he calls a “comfort lev...
  • Committee Meetings
    Three committees of the Warren County Commission have scheduled meetings for Monday night. The Policy and Personnel Committee will meet at 5pm to discuss the ADA Compliance ...
  • Crash Kills One, Injures 3
    One person was killed and three injured in a head-on crash Saturday night on Beersheba Highway, about three miles south of McMinnville. Killed was 51 year old Felipe Lopez of ...
  • State Employees Protest Privatization
    State employees gathered outside the Fall Creek Falls Inn to protest the proposed move toward privatizing a key portion of Tennessee's most-visited state park. News outlets re...

