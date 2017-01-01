SEACH LOCAL NEWS


  • Two Dead in Woodbury Shooting
    Two people have died, while another remains hospitalized after a weekend incident in Cannon County. It happened Saturday on Choctaw Drive in Woodbury. However, details are l...
  • Food Stamp Legislation Proposed
    A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced legislation seeking to ban the use of food stamps to buy items without nutritional value. Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia says ...
  • Cookeville Keeps Championship Games
    Cookeville will remain the site of the Tennessee high school state football championships for at least the next four years. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Associat...
  • Lawmakers Face Feb. 9th Deadline
    Tennessee lawmakers have until Feb. 9 to file legislation they want to have considered during this year's legislative session. The House and Senate on Thursday completed the...

