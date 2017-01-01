Weather
- WCHS Basketball
Stone Memorial swept Warren County in a District 6aaa doubleheader at Crossville. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Pioneers 54-38, while the Panthers beat the Pioneers67-...
- McMinnville Board
The McMinnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday night to consider one resolution and two ordinances. The resolution is to request that the Tennessee General As...
- Parent Teacher Conferences
The Warren County School System will have Parent-Teacher conferences next week. Conferences will take place at the WCMS on Monday from 3pm-6pm. WCHS will have Parent-Teacher...
- Bailey Sponsors Bill
State Senator Paul Bailey of Sparta has filed legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly calling for insurance companies to pay for a heart rate monitor for a baby at risk ...
- Politicians, Activists Rally Crowd at Women's March in Washington
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Activists and politicians are participating in the Women's March on Washington this morning, the biggest ...
- Meet Mothers, Daughters and Grandmothers Marching Together in Washington, DC
Lori Feehan(WASHINGTON) -- Among the hundreds of thousands of women expected to descend upon the nation's capital Saturday morning for the Women's March on Washington ar...
- Celebrities Show Support for Women's Marches Around the World
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Celebrities are joining the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators at Women's Marches around the globe.For those who could...
- Multiple Deaths as Tornado Hits Mississippi
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- At least one large tornado touched down in Mississippi early Saturday morning, leaving at least three dead and a trail of destroyed homes,...
