- Haslam Seeks "Comfort Level" with Lawmakers
With just over three weeks remaining until he presents his annual Tennessee spending plan to lawmakers, Gov. Bill Haslam is still trying to find what he calls a “comfort lev...
- Committee Meetings
Three committees of the Warren County Commission have scheduled meetings for Monday night. The Policy and Personnel Committee will meet at 5pm to discuss the ADA Compliance ...
- Crash Kills One, Injures 3
One person was killed and three injured in a head-on crash Saturday night on Beersheba Highway, about three miles south of McMinnville. Killed was 51 year old Felipe Lopez of ...
- State Employees Protest Privatization
State employees gathered outside the Fall Creek Falls Inn to protest the proposed move toward privatizing a key portion of Tennessee's most-visited state park. News outlets re...
- Santiago's One Way Terror Ticket to Fort Lauderdale
Broward County Sheriff’s Office(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — It was an attack without warning, made possible by a $278 one way ticket from Anchorage, Alaska to Fort La...
- Dylann Roof Sentencing: Shooting Survivor Shares Stories of Slain Son
Charleston County Sheriff(CHARLESTON, S.C.) -- Charleston church shooting survivor Felicia Sanders, who lost her son, Tywanza Sanders, in the shooting rampage, shared Monday h...
- Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect
Orlando Police Department(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- A 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Florida city Monday morning, and ...
- Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Appears in Court
iStock/Thinkstock(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) -- Esteban Santiago, the Iraq war veteran accused of killing five people and wounding six others in a shooting rampage at a crowded Fl...
