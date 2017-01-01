Weather
- Medical Cannabis Bill
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hoping to change some minds about the use of medical marijuana in the state. Representative Jeremy Faison has been working for three years ga...
- Abortion Bill to be Considered
A bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy will be considered by Tennessee lawmakers. State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver has filed the bill that would outlaw abor...
- Tournament Finals
The Dibrell girls and the Morrison boys were crowned champions of the Warren County Elementary Tournament Saturday night. The Dibrell girls withstood a late Morrison rally t...
- WCHS Basketball
The Warren County High School basketball teams swept a doubleheader from Rhea County Friday night at Rhea County. The Lady Pioneers had four in double figures as they defeat...
National News
- New York Doctor Stranded in Sudan by Travel Ban Glad to Get Back to Patients
ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Dr. Kamal Fadlalla, who was visiting his family in Sudan when President Trump issued an executive order banning travel from Sudan and six other countries...
- NYPD Arrest Man in Connection With the Murder of Queens Jogger Karina Vetrano
karinavetrano/Instagram(NEW YORK) -- A suspect is in custody in the murder of Karina Vetrano, a 30-year-old woman who went out running in the Howard Beach neighborhood o...
- Thousands Join New Protests Against Trump's Immigration Order
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Thousands of people from New York to Los Angeles to Miami where President Trump is staying launched new protests Saturday ag...
- Republican Congressman in California Escorted from Town Hall by Police After Protests
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images(ROSEVILLE, Calif.) -- Hundreds of protesters in northern California booed and chanted, "Shame!" on Saturday as police escorted Rep. To...
