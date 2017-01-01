Weather
- Elementary Tournament
The Warren County Elementary Basketball Tournament will conclude Saturday with the consolation and championship games at WCHS. The girls' consolation game will have Boyd aga...
- Police Patrols on Super Bowl Sunday
McMinnville Police will be putting more officers on the roads to reduce accidents involving injuries, distracted driving and impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday. Polic...
- WCHS Basketball
The Warren County Pioneers and Lady Pioneers travel to Rhea County Friday night for a District 6aaa doubleheader with the Rhea County Eagles and Lady Eagles. The girls game ...
- Magness Library Receives Grant
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was in McMinnville Thursday to present a grant check to officials of Magness Library. The library was the recipient of a library tec...
ABC News
National News
- Army Corps of Engineers Closing Dakota Pipeline Protest Camp
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to close the federal property where demonstrators have been protesting...
- Bowling Green Massacre Never Happened
Scott Eisen/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Despite comments made by White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway, there never was a massacre at the hands of Iraqi refugees in th...
- In Heartbreaking 911 Call, Child Says Father Driving While Drunk
ABCNews.com(ST. SIMONS, Ga.) -- A harrowing 911 audio recording has been released by authorities in Georgia Friday of a young child hysterically crying for help as she tells a...
- Judge Denies Lighter Security for 'El Chapo,' Says 'I Think We All Know the Reasons'
Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Defense attorneys for Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," sought to have some of the strict sec...
