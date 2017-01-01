Weather
- Wednesday Crash
Two drivers were seriously injured Wednesday in a two-car crash on Highway 55. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 18 year old Jordan Stewart was driving westbound in...
- School Board
The Warren County School Board will meet Thursday night at the Central Office. The board will receive the Director of Schools' operations report and reports from committees. ...
- Haslam Says Trucking Industry Supports Gas Tax Hike
Gov. Bill Haslam is citing the willingness of the trucking industry to pay more at the pump as an example of why Tennessee needs to increase the state's gas and diesel taxes...
- Invasive Species Threaten Tennessee Forests
The fight to protect Tennessee's forests from two invasive species continues to expand. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the emerald ash borer has been found i...
- Boston City Hall Lit Red, White, Blue After Mayor Says It Will Shelter Undocumented Immigrants 'As Last Resort'
Twitter/@dank(BOSTON) — Boston mayor Marty Walsh lashed out at Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon after the president signed two executive orders on immigration. And in a ...
- Seven Protesters Arrested, Charged After Climbing Crane in DC
iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The seven environmental activists who climbed a 270-foot construction crane just blocks away from the White House Wednesday — and u...
- Teacher Aide Fired After Accused of Faking Cancer to Hide Criminal Past
Jetta Productions/iStock/Thinkstock(MESQUITE, Texas) -- A Texas teacher's aide has been fired after he was accused of faking cancer in order to hide a criminal past, according...
- Mom, Two Kids Who Disappeared Under 'Suspicious Circumstances' Found Safe: Police
iStock/Thinkstock(VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) -- A Virginia mother and her two young children who recently disappeared under "suspicious circumstances" have been found safe, accordin...
