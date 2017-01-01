Weather
- Two Dead in Woodbury Shooting
Two people have died, while another remains hospitalized after a weekend incident in Cannon County. It happened Saturday on Choctaw Drive in Woodbury. However, details are l...
- Food Stamp Legislation Proposed
A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced legislation seeking to ban the use of food stamps to buy items without nutritional value. Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia says ...
- Cookeville Keeps Championship Games
Cookeville will remain the site of the Tennessee high school state football championships for at least the next four years. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Associat...
- Lawmakers Face Feb. 9th Deadline
Tennessee lawmakers have until Feb. 9 to file legislation they want to have considered during this year's legislative session. The House and Senate on Thursday completed the...
- Photographer Recounts Martin Luther King, Civil Rights Movement
Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. said in a sermon: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of com...
- Parents Defend Daughter Accused in 'Slender Man' Stabbing as Trial Approaches
ABC News(NEW YORK) — The parents of Anissa Weier, one of two 12-year-old girls who allegedly stabbed another girl 19 times in an effort to impress fictional internet cha...
- Coretta Scott King Speaks Out in Posthumous Memoir: 'This Family Was Chosen'
ABC News(NEW YORK) — Coretta Scott King revealed for the first time intimate stories of her life with the legendary civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
- Trump to Meet with Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
ABC News(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to meet Monday with Martin Luther King Jr.'s son to discuss the civil rights leader's legacy.Trump's incomi...
