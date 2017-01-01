Weather
- Suspect Arrested for Death of Sparta Resident
A Cookeville man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Sparta woman, whose body was found on a roadside in Cumberland County in December. 41 year old Donna Roam...
- Morrison Man Facing Drug Charges
A Morrison resident was arrested last week after a routine traffic stop in Coffee County reportedly turned up illegal drugs. Coffee County authorities say a deputy stopped a...
- Cannon County Man Faces TennCare Fraud Charge
A Cannon County man is charged with TennCare fraud in connection with the sale of prescription drugs which were paid for by the state’s healthcare insurance program. The Of...
- Tennessee Democratic Chair Re-elected
Tennessee Democrats have elected Mary Mancini to another term as party chairwoman despite one prominent donor's call for her to be replaced following last year's election res...
- Protests Build Across the Country Against President Trump's Immigration Order
Spencer Platt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- President Trump defended his executive order restricting the entry into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-dominated countries, sayin...
- Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Legal professionals worked amid chanting protesters at airports around the country this weekend, trying to help people detained following Presid...
- US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, But Overall Ban Remains
Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- A federal court in Brooklyn granted an emergency stay Saturday night on President Trump's executive order that bans i...
- Protests Spread at Airports Nationwide Over Trump's Executive Order
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Protests spread to airports across the country Saturday after after at least 27 passengers were detained or sent home from four different airpor...
