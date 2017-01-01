Weather
- House Fire Claims Victim
Authorities say a 47 year old man is believed to have died in a house fire Thursday morning in the Mt. Zion Community. A body, believed to be that of 47 year old Troy Lavall...
- THP Holiday Enforcement
As you are getting ready for the holiday weekend, keep in mind that so is local law enforcement. Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to put as many troopers as possible on the ...
- TDOT Worker Dies
Authorities say a Tennessee Department of Transportation worker has died from injuries he sustained while helping a stranded family on Christmas Eve. The state transportat...
- WCHS Basketball
The Warren County Lady Pioneers picked up their second straight win Thursday as they rolled over Red Bank 62-27 in the Cleveland Holiday Classic. The Lady Pioneers will play...
- Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
iStock/Thinkstock(BURLINGTON, Vt.) -- Malware associated with Russian hackers was found on a computer belonging to a utility company in Vermont, according to the company.After...
- FAA: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air in Texas, Killing 2
iStock/Thinkstock(MCKINNEY, Texas) -- At least two people are dead after two small planes collided mid-air over McKinney, Texas, near Aero County Airport, according to the Fed...
- Silent March Through Downtown Chicago Marks City's Deadliest Year
ABCNews.com(CHICAGO) -- Hundreds of people marched silently in downtown Chicago on Saturday, carrying white crosses for each person killed in the city this year.A spike in hom...
- Divers to Search Lake Erie for Missing Plane and 6 Passengers
iStock/Thinkstock(CLEVELAND) -- The rescue mission to find a CEO, his family and friends after the plane they were on disappeared over Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio, Thursday n...
